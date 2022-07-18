See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Economy

Inflation: What's behind the headline numbers

Andy Fyers
Mon, 18 Jul 2022

Inflation: What's behind the headline numbers
An inflation rate of 7.3% is eating into households' disposable incomes. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Andy Fyers
Mon, 18 Jul 2022
RELATED
Inflation for the second quarter of 2022 hit 7.3%, slightly above what the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) and most economists expected.This increases the chances that RBNZ will need to lift the official cash rate (OCR) beyond the 3.95% peak it has pencilled in for 2023.Whether it actually decides to take a more aggressive approach will probably hinge more on what happens in the third quarter, because the inflation projection which underpins the OCR projection predicts the rate of inflation will peak in June and begin to fall by September.So, a slightly el...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets market close
NZ shares shake off inflation scare
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 18 Jul 2022

Trading volumes were abnormally light but the S&P/NZX 50 crept higher.  

World news
Wake up Democrats!
The Economist | Mon, 18 Jul 2022

US democracy is sickly and only the Democratic party is positioned to save it, argues The Economist, but first it needs to ditch fringe progressivism that is a turn-off for middle-of-the-road voters.

Markets
ANZ raises cash rate forecast as inflation hits 7.3%
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 18 Jul 2022

Most economists still expect the cash rate to top out at 3.5% despite inflation continuing to climb. 

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.