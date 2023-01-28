Menu
International flights finally resume

Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
International flights have finally restarted at Auckland Airport. Air NZ’s domestic flights in and out of Auckland resumed at midday Saturday. There were no international departures on Saturday due to extensive flooding of the terminal building. "We know this is extremely frustrating but the safety of our passengers is our top priority," Auckland Airport said.  A seven-day statement of emergency was declared late on Friday after four people died in events linked to the torrential rain. “Infrastructure and em...
Bloomberg

Retirees, talk to your kids about their inheritance

Surprises or squabbles about your estate after you die can be avoided.

Bloomberg 5:00am
My Net Worth Free

My Net Worth: Ben Rose, country head, Binance NZ and Pacific Islands

Sage words pre-dawn from a mate in Spain led Ben Rose on his career path.

Ella Somers 5:00am
The Economist

The young are spending up large – then the bills arrive

They're woke, broke and complicated. Businesses should take note.

The Economist 5:00am

Deluge of insurance claims with more to come

AMI, State and NZI Insurance expected to have between 1,500 to 2,000 claims by 6pm Saturday. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Jan 2023
Economy

ANZ: Marginally less gloomy start to the year for businesses

ANZ says business confidence has edged up – for now.

Ella Somers 27 Jan 2023
Finance

Govt collected more tax but paid more interest

The government's net debt at Nov 30 was 19.2% of GDP.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Economy

Economists: inflation peaking, slow down in OCR hikes expected

The annual inflation rate came in at 7.2%.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jan 2023