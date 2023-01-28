International flights finally resume

Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night. (Image: NZME)

International flights have finally restarted at Auckland Airport. Air NZ’s domestic flights in and out of Auckland resumed at midday Saturday. There were no international departures on Saturday due to extensive flooding of the terminal building. "We know this is extremely frustrating but the safety of our passengers is our top priority," Auckland Airport said. A seven-day statement of emergency was declared late on Friday after four people died in events linked to the torrential rain. “Infrastructure and em...