Is big Christmas spending a last hurrah?

Pre-Christmas spending has recovered from covid. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Consumer spending levels point to a last hurrah before Christmas, despite the Reserve Bank governor’s bah humbug! moment. The latest data from Worldline NZ’s payments network show consumers forked over $881 million in the week to Dec 17, excluding hospitality. That was up 1.9% on the year and 14.6% higher than the same week in 2019. Worldline NZ’s chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said subsequent data suggests spending will go even higher this week, with spending on the Sunday before Christmas already up 12.1% on the...
Finance

MHM Automation buys Wyma Engineering

The deal values Wyma at $60 million.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Markets

Vector to sell half of metering business for $1.7b

Australian investment group QIC to take a 50% stake for $1.74 billion.

Staff reporters 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Finance

ANZ to buy Dot Loves Data

ANZ says the investment is about supporting its small and medium businesses.

Staff reporters 9:45am
Finance

Port Marlborough evicts aquarium, leads to two liquidations

The eviction ends a dispute that has been going on for nearly 18 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Holding your nerve: a guide to 2023

Coping with covid required stoic compliance. Coping with inflation and a recession will require different attributes: mainly nerves of steel.

Pattrick Smellie 20 Dec 2022
Finance

Gerry Harvey snaps up $88m worth of NZ property loans

Harvey Norman chair Gerry Harvey owns NZ Thoroughbred Holdings, which has branched out into investing in mortgages.

Riley Kennedy 20 Dec 2022