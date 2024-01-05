Menu
Is Britain ready to be honest about its decline?

The UK economy has become less open to trade since the country pulled out of the European Union. (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Fri, 05 Jan 2024
By Matthew Brooker Change is hard and requires, perhaps more than anything, honesty. There’s a reason the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous includes “making a searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves”. How can we hope to know where we’re going unless we’re willing to understand and acknowledge where we are now? Britain’s greatest challenge in reversing its relative economic decline may be in recognising that it’s happening at all.London-based think tank the Resolution Foundation...
