Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Is China still New Zealand's meal ticket?

Is China still New Zealand's meal ticket?
Chris Hipkins toasting value-added exports with Fonterra chair Peter McBride in Shanghai. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
Would you pay $2 for a single piece of kiwifruit?  Not a gold one or one of the fancy new red ones, just a plain old kiwifruit.  Questions like the kiwifruit one, which Zespri’s head of corporate affairs in Greater China, Ivan Kinsella, posed to me in the lobby of the Okura Garden Hotel Shanghai, have dominated New Zealand’s approach to international affairs for several decades.'Ministry of Fonterra and Trade'You could ask a similar question about whole milk powder or live rock lobsters; it's not for nothing th...
Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts
Infrastructure

Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts

Vital Healthcare Property is moving away from stand-alone real estate. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: Nigel Latta on why the scam industry is booming

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s why scammers are on the rise, and how to stay ahead of them. Hosted by Frances Cook.If you pride yourself on being great with money, and able to spot tricksters co...

Frances Cook 5:00am
Cooking the Books podcast: Nigel Latta on why the scam industry is booming
Media

How TVNZ took on the streaming giants

TVNZ+ is becoming a juggernaut and garnering global attention. 

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
How TVNZ took on the streaming giants

More Economy

Banks get lots of profit for not much expense
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: Banks get lots of profit for not much expense

The Commerce Commission's probe into the big four banks ignores 60% of their profits.

Cameron Bagrie 14 Jul 2023
Food inflation jumps 12.5%, highest in 36 years
Economy

Food inflation jumps 12.5%, highest in 36 years

Economists still peg headline inflation to dip below 6% next week.

Staff reporters 13 Jul 2023
Total retail card spending ticks up 1% on month in June
Retail

Total retail card spending ticks up 1% on month in June

Stats New Zealand says seasonal-adjusted total retail card spending rose by 1.0% or $68 million on the month in June.Spending in the core retail industries – which strips out fuel and vehicles - was unchanged on the month.   The rebound was expected, said Westpac Bank senior econ...

Staff reporters 13 Jul 2023
Being a central banker is a tough gig
Economy

Rebecca Howard: Being a central banker is a tough gig

RBNZ kept rates on hold at 5.5% this week, as expected. 

Rebecca Howard 13 Jul 2023