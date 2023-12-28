Menu
Is NZ going backwards not forwards?

Is NZ going backwards not forwards?
(Image: Getty)
Julia Jones
Julia Jones
Thu, 28 Dec 2023
As 2023 draws to a close, I find myself immersed in deep contemplation. This year has been a crucible of sorts, testing our resilience in ways reminiscent of a Navy Seal's endurance. New Zealand, across businesses and communities, feels like it has struggled to navigate the tumultuous seas, revealing a few of the nation's cracks. The year's journey could be likened to wrangling a defiant cat – full of squirms, bites and scratches. It symbolises our collective grappling with change, our sometimes-futile resistance aga...
Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day
Retail Free

Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day

Retailers are feeling the pinch after a dip in activity at the tills this year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

Best of BusinessDesk features some of the most popular stories from 2023.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts
Services

Evolution values latest rehab buy at $29.5m

The healthcare Evolution continues. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Evolution values latest rehab buy at $29.5m

Five charts that defined the economy in 2023
Economy charts

Five charts that defined the economy in 2023

It was another bumpy year, with inflation and interest rates to the fore.

Andy Fyers 5:00am
Westland Milk Products extends 10-year supply agreement with farmers
Primary Sector

Westland Milk Products extends 10-year supply agreement with farmers

It did not say for how long.

Riley Kennedy 27 Dec 2023
Rates may drop but debt-servicing costs yet to peak
Economy

Rates may drop but debt-servicing costs yet to peak

ASB says higher borrowing costs are keeping the housing market from going ballistic.

Rebecca Howard 22 Dec 2023