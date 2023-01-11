Job numbers higher despite tight labour market

The labour market remains very tight. (Image: Depositphotos)

Filled job numbers aren’t storming higher but they are continuing to rise, underscoring that the labour market remains very tight.Seasonally adjusted filled jobs lifted 0.2% in November compared with October, Stats NZ said.The bulk of the jobs were in the services industries, which rose 0.4% or by 6,219 filled jobs. Jobs in the primary industries fell 3.1% or by 3,323 jobs.The total number of jobs filled was 2.33 million.Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said, overall, there was continued but still limited jobs growth.The number...