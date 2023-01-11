Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Job numbers higher despite tight labour market

Job numbers higher despite tight labour market
The labour market remains very tight. (Image: Depositphotos)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
Filled job numbers aren’t storming higher but they are continuing to rise, underscoring that the labour market remains very tight.Seasonally adjusted filled jobs lifted 0.2% in November compared with October, Stats NZ said.The bulk of the jobs were in the services industries, which rose 0.4% or by 6,219 filled jobs. Jobs in the primary industries fell 3.1% or by 3,323 jobs.The total number of jobs filled was 2.33 million.Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said, overall, there was continued but still limited jobs growth.The number...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares dip in tandem with ANZ world commodity price index

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 28.3 points, or 0.24%, to 11,636.99. 

Staff reporters 5:59pm
World

What America’s protectionism means for the world

America's new protectionism risks sparking a global rush to industry subsidies and incentives that undermine the rules-based global trade system.

The Economist 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am