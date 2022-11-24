Jobs, wages and sales growth slow

Sales and wages continue to grow, but not as fast as inflation. (Image: Depositphotos)

There are signs that businesses are adjusting to the changing economic climate, with slowing wage and sales growth.Xero’s Small Business Index for October 2022 showed continuing increases in jobs, wages and sales numbers, but growth slowing in all measures.Overall, jobs rose 7.4% year-on-year, similar but down on the 8% year-on-year result recorded in September. This remains well above the 3% year-on-year average.Wages were up 5.5% year-on-year in October, after a similar but slightly higher level of growth in September (5.6%).Sales growt...