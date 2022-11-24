Menu
Jobs, wages and sales growth slow

Sales and wages continue to grow, but not as fast as inflation. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 24 Nov 2022
There are signs that businesses are adjusting to the changing economic climate, with slowing wage and sales growth.Xero’s Small Business Index for October 2022 showed continuing increases in jobs, wages and sales numbers, but growth slowing in all measures.Overall, jobs rose 7.4% year-on-year, similar but down on the 8% year-on-year result recorded in September. This remains well above the 3% year-on-year average.Wages were up 5.5% year-on-year in October, after a similar but slightly higher level of growth in September (5.6%).Sales growt...
Law & Regulation

Limited liability for councils over climate warnings

There's been pushback from landowners over the publishing of climate risks.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Oceania shares fall on slow sales

The retirement village operator’s debt rose $126.8 million in six months.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am