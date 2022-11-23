Carbon tracking firm Cogo raises US$2.4m

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern visiting Cogo's offices in Wellington's NZX building. (Image: Cogo)

Oliver Lewis

Carbon tracking firm Cogo raised US$2.4 million via a share issue, mostly taken up by existing shareholders. According to a filing to the Companies Office, directors approved the issue of 292,508 shares at US$8.43 (NZ$13.65) a share. At that price, the company is valued at about US$66m.In July, Cogo founder and global chief executive, Ben Gleisner, told BusinessDesk his company was looking to raise up to US$30m. Speaking on Wednesday, he said that was still the aim, adding Cogo had always intended to take a multi-pronged approach.&nbs...