Health software provider Volpara upgrades earnings guidance

Volpara is listed on the ASX but based in Wellington. (Image: Getty)

Oliver Lewis

Wellington-based health-tech company Volpara has boosted its earnings guidance after a strong result in the first half of the year. The Australian stock exchange-listed company, a provider of software for the early detection of breast cancer, released its results for the six months to September on Wednesday. Half-year revenue was up $4.6 million, or 37%, to $12.3m compared with the same period in the 2022 financial year. Volpara reported a net loss after tax of $5.3m, a 38% improvement. The company upgraded its revenue guida...