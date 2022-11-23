Menu
News in Brief

Health software provider Volpara upgrades earnings guidance
Volpara is listed on the ASX but based in Wellington. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
Wellington-based health-tech company Volpara has boosted its earnings guidance after a strong result in the first half of the year. The Australian stock exchange-listed company, a provider of software for the early detection of breast cancer, released its results for the six months to September on Wednesday. Half-year revenue was up $4.6 million, or 37%, to $12.3m compared with the same period in the 2022 financial year. Volpara reported a net loss after tax of $5.3m, a 38% improvement. The company upgraded its revenue guida...
Markets Free

Climate change weighing on Tower’s mind

The CEO says climate change is a “nice reminder” that people need insurance.

Ella Somers 2:46pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes OCR by 75bps

The central bank now sees the OCR peaking at 5.5% in September 2023.

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
Energy

Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's focus on oil and gas is damaging the wider sector.

Ian Llewellyn 2:15pm