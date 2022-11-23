Tower has had to put its shares in a trading halt before the NZX opened this morning, due to the general insurer’s full-year results “exceeding the NZX market announcement platform limits”.

BusinessDesk was told by Tower just after 9am that the results would be uploaded shortly but the general insurer proceeded to notify the market almost 40 minutes later that Tower was still struggling to upload its full-year results for the 12 months ended Sep 30.

“The trading halt has been put in place pending the release of Tower’s full-year results announcement, which have been delayed due to the file size exceeding the NZX market announcement platform limits,” the company said in its announcement.

“The trading halt will remain in place until the release of Tower’s full-year results.”

A spokesperson told those attending Tower’s 10am investor and analysts briefing that it would be delayed due to Tower facing “technical issues” and was urgently trying to get the results uploaded to the NZX as soon as possible.

"We apologise for the delay and are urgently working to resolve this," they said.