KiwiSaver on the cusp of $100 billion

Will Kiwisaver become a tempting target for members feeling the pinch of inflation now rebranded as a ‘cost of living crisis’? (Image: Depositphotos)
David Chaplin
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Depending on your data source, KiwiSaver funds under management ranged between $91.9 billion to more than $97b as at the end of March this year.If the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) figure of almost $97.2b is correct, the KiwiSaver market should top $100b during this quarter.On the other hand, Australian research houses Morningstar and Plan for Life valued KiwiSaver at $91.9b and $93.3ish-b, respectively, at March 31, suggesting the $100b party might have to wait for a few more months.There’s probably a good explanation for the $4b to...
Fletcher Building downgrades forecast due to slow house sales
Business

Fletcher Building has pulled back its forecast Ebit during an investor presentation.

Staff reporters 9:32am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

Some of the earlier proposed immigration changes have been 'rebalanced'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
More Economy

Banking sector study expected to run until Aug 2024
Finance

Further details will be provided later today.

Staff reporters 20 Jun 2023
Hipkins visits a changed China
Primary Sector

The prime minister is visiting China amidst headwinds for NZ's exports there.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Jun 2023
NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO
Primary Sector

Trade – along with politics – was on the Fieldays agenda.

Rebecca Howard 20 Jun 2023
NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen
Economy

The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%.

Rebecca Howard 19 Jun 2023