Economy

Living Wage to increase 9.9% to $26/hour

Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
The living wage will increase by nearly 10%, or $2.35 an hour, from September this year.That will take the living wage to $26 per hour. On Saturday, the minimum wage increased by $1.50 to $22.70.The new living wage figures was a result of a full recalculation, which happens every five years. Any other year, the voluntary wage rate is linked to movement in New Zealand’s average hourly wages.The Living Wage Movement said recent increases in the cost of living are reflected in the new rate.Consumers Price Index (CPI) figures from the first q...
NZX50 slips as traders await cental banks' decisions
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,838.79, down 45.7 points or 0.38%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Politics

Access denied: lobbyists lose parliament swipe cards

The cabinet manual is being tightened in a bid to increase transparency.

Staff reporters 5:00pm
Finance

Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions

Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 4:30pm
