US billionaire Bill Foley swaps Foley Wines chair for UK football club

Foley Wines' ambition is to be New Zealand's most revered wine group. (Image: Foley Wines)

US billionaire Bill Foley has resigned as director and chair of Foley Wines, following his recent acquisition of UK football club AFC Bournemouth.He will be replaced as chair by deputy chair Paul Brock. Bill Foley’s son Robert Foley has also been appointed as a director from April 1.He will not be an independent director because his father and his mother Carol Foley are “substantial” product owners.Bill Foley will stay on the board of parent company Foley Holdings New Zealand Limited. He said it was time to step down thanks to...