News in Brief

Sky TV's Lauren Quaintance joins Turners' board

Lauren Quaintance worked for Fairfax Media in Australia in senior management positions. (Image: LinkedIn)
Staff reporters
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
Sky TV executive Lauren Quaintance has been appointed to the board of Turners Automotive Group.Having worked with Turners as an emerging director since October 2021, and more recently as a director of its subsidiary, DPL Insurance, she has now joined the board as an additional independent director.Her other directorships include ChristchurchNZ and the Crusaders. This month, she was also appointed as chief media and data officer at Sky TV.She has had an extensive career within media, having worked for Fairfax Media in Australia in senior managem...
UK to join the CPTPP, exporters upbeat
Trade

UK to join the CPTPP, exporters upbeat

The UK entry adds to the CPTPP's clout and is a good day for trade liberalisation.

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?

NZR and Adidas are yet to reveal how long the new contract is for.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Finance

Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

It posted a net profit of $189.3 million.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
