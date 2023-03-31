Sky TV's Lauren Quaintance joins Turners' board

Lauren Quaintance worked for Fairfax Media in Australia in senior management positions. (Image: LinkedIn)

Sky TV executive Lauren Quaintance has been appointed to the board of Turners Automotive Group.Having worked with Turners as an emerging director since October 2021, and more recently as a director of its subsidiary, DPL Insurance, she has now joined the board as an additional independent director.Her other directorships include ChristchurchNZ and the Crusaders. This month, she was also appointed as chief media and data officer at Sky TV.She has had an extensive career within media, having worked for Fairfax Media in Australia in senior managem...