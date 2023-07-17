Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Major banks say another 25bps rates rise could be on the cards

Major banks say another 25bps rates rise could be on the cards
Average mortgage holders are staring at another average 150bps rate hike this year. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 17 Jul 2023
Westpac says the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could well resume its tightening cycle next month, pushing up the official cash rate another 25 basis points to 5.75% on 'persistent' core inflation and a strong labour market.That, the bank said, will be motivated by consumer price inflation data for the June quarter and labour market report, where there are indicators that the labour market hasn't "cracked yet".That was after the central bank left the benchmark rate untouched at 5.5% at last week's review, the first time s...
Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'
Retail

Trelise Cooper says brand's not for sale but did consider 'investment options'

The brand is forecast to generate A$24m of revenue for the 2023 financial year.

Staff reporters 4:03pm
Markets

Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened

CEO says drivers of 5G rollout are still strong.

Ben Moore 3:45pm
Rakon says telco dip temporary, but shareholders want belt tightened
Policy

Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

On Monday, Jarden’s CommTrade recorded the last fixed trade at $48.50.

Ian Llewellyn 1:35pm
Carbon prices bounce after court ruling

More Economy

Services activity cools in June
Economy

Services activity cools in June

The economic outlook isn't encouraging. 

Staff reporters 11:22am
New Zealand's meal ticket
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand's meal ticket

Those expecting China to save NZ's economy might be sorely disappointed.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Banks get lots of profit for not much expense
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: Banks get lots of profit for not much expense

The Commerce Commission's probe into the big four banks ignores 60% of their profits.

Cameron Bagrie 14 Jul 2023
Food inflation jumps 12.5%, highest in 36 years
Economy

Food inflation jumps 12.5%, highest in 36 years

Economists still peg headline inflation to dip below 6% next week.

Staff reporters 13 Jul 2023