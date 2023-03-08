Menu
Markets jittery after Fed chair's testimony

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
The local stock market is under pressure and the New Zealand dollar has taken a tumble as Asian markets take on board US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s apparent willingness to ratchet up interest rate hikes.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 0.5% in early afternoon trading and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was down 0.7%. The NZ dollar shed nearly a cent, trading at 61.07 US cents at midday versus 62.05 US cents at this time yesterday.Markets were reacting to testimony from Powell, who told lawmakers inflation has been mode...
Law & Regulation

Former NY property developer Colin Rath jailed

The entrepreneur, who owns a North Canterbury vineyard, was sentenced today.

Staff reporters 3:08pm

Why the Infrastructure Commission isn't submitting on RMA reforms

Ministers accused of "muzzling" the independent Infrastructure Commission.

Pattrick Smellie 2:50pm
Law & Regulation

Tree regs reviewed in wake of cyclone havoc

Feedback is wanted on the rules around cutting trees near electricity lines.

Ian Llewellyn 2:50pm

Economy

Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson: How to close your workplace gender gap

Covid-19 widened the equity gap, as women coped with childcare, schooling and a full day of work.

Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson 5:00am
Retail

Worldline data show spending picks up in February

Spending was still subdued in February. 

Staff reporters 06 Mar 2023
Economy

Residential construction slows in December

Non-residential work still grew in the period. 

Staff reporters 06 Mar 2023
Economy

Silver linings in otherwise damp earnings season

Our analysis of New Zealand companies reporting their earnings shows the only certainty is uncertainty.

Paul McBeth 06 Mar 2023