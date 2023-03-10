Menu
Michael Wood's work visa communication clear as mud

Michael Wood hasn't made life easy for work visa applicants. (Image: NZME)
Iain MacLeod
Iain MacLeod
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
After Cyclone Gabrielle smashed its way through New Zealand three weeks ago, many parts of the east coast of the North Island were covered in deep, silty mud. It's everywhere. Covering properties. In houses. In the water system. In the rivers, streams and lakes. The cleanup is going to take months.  This week, the government threw some mud of its own into the visa waters. Immigration minister Michael Wood is on record as calling for "easier", "simpler" and "more transparent" visa rules. Yet virtually...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 10, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Waste Management spends $50m on Auckland landfill

The company wants RMA reforms to class waste services as critical infrastructure.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Health

Local tech startup flexes artificial muscle

Dennisson is using smart materials that react to light to create an artificial muscle.

Ben Moore 5:00am

More Economy

Economy

Reserve Bank's Orr won't be happy with this data

Spending is still running slightly hotter than inflation. 

Rebecca Howard and Andy Fyers 09 Mar 2023
Economy

Markets jittery after Fed chair's testimony

Markets take a beating after Powell says US rates could go higher, at a faster clip. 

Rebecca Howard 08 Mar 2023
Economy

Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson: How to close your workplace gender gap

Covid-19 widened the equity gap, as women coped with childcare, schooling and a full day of work.

Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson 08 Mar 2023
Retail

Worldline data show spending picks up in February

Spending was still subdued in February. 

Staff reporters 06 Mar 2023