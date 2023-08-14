Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?
(Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Migration figures remain robust leading analysts to question why the economy and housing market aren’t booming.ASB senior economist Mark Smith said either the migration “boost” this time around is different, or the New Zealand economy is also being hit by adverse shocks. Statistics NZ released its monthly migration update on Monday estimating that in the June year there had been a net migration gain of 86,800 - only 5% less than the high of 91,700 recorded in the March 2020 year, just prior to the border closure.Monthly n...
Contact confident in new generation
Markets

Contact confident in new generation

Final investment decisions near on suite of new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 3:55pm
Policy

Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn

The reinstatement of tax depreciation was intended as a permanent fixture.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn
Property

Precinct Property and Ngāti Whātua form development joint venture

The developer has acquired a stake in buildings owned by the iwi in central Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Precinct Property and Ngāti Whātua form development joint venture

More Economy

NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year
Economy

NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year

Job ads for information and communications technology roles fell 39%.

Staff reporters 9:18am
The Reserve Bank will watch, worry and wait
Economy

The Reserve Bank will watch, worry and wait

No change expected in the OCR this week. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Tax, tax and more tax …
Economy

Warren Couillault: Tax, tax and more tax …

Taxpayers and their households are best placed to determine what to do with their money. 

Warren Couillault 12 Aug 2023
Food prices dip month-on-month
Economy

Food prices dip month-on-month

ASB thinks food price inflation will continue to cool.

Staff reporters 11 Aug 2023