Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes

'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes
A benign statement is expected from Adrian Orr on Wednesday. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to leave its benchmark official cash rate untouched for the first time in almost two years on Wednesday, at 5.5%.The last time the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) didn’t raise the official cash rate (OCR) at a formal review point was in August 2021.“Even then, the RBNZ only held fire because the government had the day before put the country into Level 4 lockdown,” said ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley. His views are reflected in the recommendation from the NZ Institute of Economic Res...
Huntly outage makes tight electricity supply tighter
Energy

Huntly outage makes tight electricity supply tighter

The power station's gas-fired unit five could be out for the rest of the month.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Economy

EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA

The stock of foreign direct investment in NZ from the EU was $15.5 billion in 2021.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA
Law & Regulation

Hands in the wage subsidy ruck?

Collecting wage subsidies for Super Rugby players may have been an unforced error.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Hands in the wage subsidy ruck?

More Economy

EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA
Economy

EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA

The stock of foreign direct investment in NZ from the EU was $15.5 billion in 2021.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy

Must we be a primary exports-driven country closed to other types of growth? 

Dileepa Fonseka 10 Jul 2023
You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation

We're likely to see more firms cost-cutting, leading to more jobless.

Cameron Bagrie 07 Jul 2023
Government tax take $2.2 billion less than forecast
Economy

Government tax take $2.2 billion less than forecast

Tax revenues have fallen below the government's forecast in May.

Staff reporters 05 Jul 2023