NZ economy dips its toe into recessionary waters

Growth was washed out in the March quarter. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
New Zealand’s economy slipped ever-so-gently into recessionary waters as widespread flooding and a cyclone shut down economic activity across swathes of the North Island in the early months of the year. Gross domestic product shrank 0.1% in the three months ended March 31, following on from a slightly larger contraction than previously reported of 0.7% in the December period, Statistics NZ said. Economists were divided on whether the economy slipped into recession in the first three months of the year, and Treasury officials wer...
Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't
Primary Sector

Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't

The party released its agricultural policy at day two of Fieldays.

Riley Kennedy 12:05pm
Bloomberg

Asia, US stock futures climb after Fed rate pause

The US dollar fell to trade near a one-month low.

Bloomberg 11:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Economy

Food price inflation slows
Economy

Food price inflation slows

Price increases were still near record high levels in May.

Staff reporters 14 Jun 2023
Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit
Economy

Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit

Economists were prepared for a wider deficit.

Paul McBeth 14 Jun 2023
Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ
Economy

Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ

A new report says corporate profits in NZ are actually lower than they were before covid.

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Jun 2023
Recession or no recession, it’s not looking flash
Economy Preview

Recession or no recession, it’s not looking flash

Economists, however, are split on which side of zero the number will fall.

Rebecca Howard 14 Jun 2023