NZ economy ran hot in September quarter

The border re-opening underpinned growth. (Image: NZME)

New Zealand’s economy expanded 2% in the September quarter, well above expectations and well above its global peers. Economists had tipped the economy to expand by 0.9%, according to the median of 16 polled by Bloomberg. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand had forecast an expansion of 0.8%.The fact that the economy is still running hot will add to the view that the central bank needs to keep hiking interest rates to bring inflation under control.The 2% expansion follows a revised 1.9% in the June quarter, Stats NZ said. When compared wi...