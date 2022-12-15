Menu
NZ economy ran hot in September quarter

The border re-opening underpinned growth. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
New Zealand’s economy expanded 2% in the September quarter, well above expectations and well above its global peers.  Economists had tipped the economy to expand by 0.9%, according to the median of 16 polled by Bloomberg. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand had forecast an expansion of 0.8%.The fact that the economy is still running hot will add to the view that the central bank needs to keep hiking interest rates to bring inflation under control.The 2% expansion follows a revised 1.9% in the June quarter, Stats NZ said. When compared wi...
Media

TVNZ in Spark Sport joint venture talks

Spark has confirmed talks over a “content partnering agreement”.

Daniel Dunkley 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Airport capital raising 'inevitable', says Wayne Brown

The NZX's regulatory arm halted trading in Auckland Airport shares after the mayor's comments.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Infrastructure

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order will mean a 14% pay increase for hospital nurses.

Jenny Ruth 12:34pm

Primary Sector

Zespri eyes up a NZ stock exchange listing

The kiwifruit marketer is currently listed on the Unlisted Securities Exchange.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Economy

Will tourism be a silver bullet?

Global volatility could spell more trouble for the current account.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

Treasury now expects recession

Grant Robertson is proud the government will still post a surplus in the June 2025 year. 

Rebecca Howard 14 Dec 2022
Finance

Moola liquidators trying to find buyer for loan book

The company went under despite a report finding net profit in the non-banking sector grew by 56.8% this year. 

Riley Kennedy 14 Dec 2022