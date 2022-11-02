See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy

NZ unemployment rate steady at 3.3% in third quarter, wage inflation hot

Rebecca Howard

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 02 Nov 2022

NZ unemployment rate steady at 3.3% in third quarter, wage inflation hot
Of 971,200 people who do not want a job, 580,200 are retired and 127,800 are studying, according to Stats NZ data. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 02 Nov 2022
RELATED
The tight labour market and record-high wage inflation will keep the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on its tightening track. Unemployment held steady at 3.3% in the September quarter, unchanged from the June quarter. Wage pressure, however, is running hot and job security is on the rise.Annual wage inflation – as measured by the labour cost index –  rose 3.7% on the year, with private sector wages up 3.9% and public sector wages up 3.1%.The September quarter saw the second-highest increase in the labour cost index since...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
New Zealand gas production about to 'fall off a cliff'
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

With demand high and supply falling, an energy company CEO says it's a good time to be selling gas in NZ.

Listed Companies FREE
Board and shareholders agree: Sky TV’s share price is too low
Ella Somers | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Shareholders peppered the board with questions about Sky's share price and aired grievances over the TV company’s share consolidation last year.

Policy
Govt announces new rules for Buy Now, Pay Later
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Buy Now, Pay Later agreements will be treated as consumer credit contracts under the CCCFA.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.