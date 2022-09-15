See full details
Orange light helps NZ economy dodge recession

Thu, 15 Sep 2022

Stats NZ senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said fewer restrictions under the orange traffic light supported growth in covid-affected industries.
New Zealand’s economy expanded 1.7% in the June quarter, bouncing back from a negative quarter faster than many economists had predicted.Statistics NZ's gross domestic product (GDP) quarter result was better than expected, with economists' forecasts ranging between 0% to 1.8%, according to BNZ Research.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) forecast the economy would expand by 1.8% while Kiwibank and ASB picked growth of 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively. The economy contracted 0.2% in the March quarter but June's expansion mea...

