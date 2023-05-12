Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Pent-up demand to live in NZ still strong

Pent-up demand to live in NZ still strong
(Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 12 May 2023
Migration continued its climb towards pre-covid levels in March, with provisional estimates of 21,400 arrivals.“The reopening of our border has unleashed a pent-up demand to live and work in New Zealand," said Westpac Bank senior economist Michael Gordon. "And we’re not alone in this; Australia has also seen a resurgence of migrant inflow."It is provisionally the highest migrant arrivals estimate for any month, exceeding the previous high of 21,100 in February 2020, Statistics NZ said.Numbering 19,300, non-NZ citizens...
Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes

Wayne Smith's podcast musings and Jason Paris' tweet made for an interesting week.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Technology

$72m deal for 5G spectrum access signed today

Each telco will invest $24m into the Rural Connectivity Group in exchange for the C-band spectrum.

Ben Moore 12:15pm
$72m deal for 5G spectrum access signed today
Property

Auckland 'bed tax' on hotels is valid, supreme court rules

The supreme court has overruled the appeal court, saying the contentious tax is appropriate.

Brent Melville 11:30am
Auckland 'bed tax' on hotels is valid, supreme court rules

More Economy

Manufacturing activity declines again in April
Economy

Manufacturing activity declines again in April

Five of the last seven months have seen New Zealand's manufacturing sector in contraction.

Rebecca Howard 10:48am
Foodstuffs 'only passing on increases'
Retail

Foodstuffs 'only passing on increases'

Shelf prices are rising in lockstep with increases from suppliers, the co-operative says.

Andy Fyers 5:00am
Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April
Economy

Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

The price jump adds to the view that inflation is still running hot.  

Staff reporters 11 May 2023
Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation
Finance

Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation

NZ debt sits at around 19% of GDP, well below the 30% ceiling, according to the finance minister.

Rebecca Howard 11 May 2023