Economy

Petrol car sales plummet as EVs soar

EVs on the march vs traditionally power cars, at least while subsidies last. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
Sales of traditionally powered petrol and diesel cars have plummeted to just half of all registrations in the year to date as buyers of light passenger vehicles have chased government subsidies for electric and hybrid vehicles.With the outgoing government's clean car discount scheme due to end on Dec 31, the latest figures from the Motor Industry Association (MIA) show that in the 10 months to October, the market share for petrol, diesel and LPG-powered light passenger vehicles fell to 50%.They represented 60% of vehicles sold in the 10 mon...
$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case
Finance

The unnamed person copped a fine and community detention.

Staff reporters 5:20pm
Politics Analysis

Election 2023: what happens next?

The die was cast on election night, but a final vote tally allows coalition talks to begin

Pattrick Smellie 4:30pm
Finance

ASB launches $500m accelerated housing fund

The fund will support lending for affordable, social and Māori housing.

Oliver Lewis 3:05pm
More Economy

Climate change a major threat to NZ's economic stability – RBZN's Orr
Finance

The central bank's role is to supervise the financial system's transition.

Greg Hurrell 11:10am
Supie first sought help from PwC in April
Finance

Barely 5% of its customers were "active".

Riley Kennedy 9:49am
MediaWorks woes: past, present and future
Economy Analysis

The company's ongoing financial struggles have been years in the making.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Westland hoping for another record year
Finance

The Chinese-owned company says its on track to repeat 2022's bumper result.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am