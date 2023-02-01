Menu
Preview: the labour market is tight, but times are changing
The unemployment rate is tipped to rise. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
This week’s jobs data will show the labour market was tight in the fourth quarter, but most economists now expect the central bank to take its foot off the hiking accelerator as a recession looms. The official cash rate has gone from 0.25% to 4.25% in 18 months and up until recently the central bank had been expected to lift rates another 75 bps to 5% in February to curb inflation.  What changed? There were tentative signs that annual inflation is leveling off after it was 7.2% in the December quarter, unchanged f...
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Winning recipe or shuffled deckchairs?

The reshuffled Labour cabinet puts some greenhorns in some tricky portfolios.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
The Economist

Have economists misunderstood inflation?

Government debt is at the core of rising prices, argues an important new book.

The Economist 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Scam-I-am and faking it with the FMA

The FMA fraud count understates the true state of the rip-off industry.

David Chaplin 5:00am

Retail

Credit arrears at highest level since pre-covid

The cost of living and Christmas heralded further increases in credit arrears.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 31 Jan 2023
Economy

The washup: The economic cost of Auckland’s floods

An economist estimates the cost of flooding that hit homes and businesses across Auckland at over $460m.

Staff reporters 31 Jan 2023
Economy

NZ trade deficit doubles as prices rise

The annual trade deficit was $14.5 billion in 2022 versus a deficit of $7.1b in 2021.

Rebecca Howard 30 Jan 2023