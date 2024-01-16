Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar

Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar
(Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway will make a speech on Jan 30 that could offer some insight into the central bank’s plans for the official cash rate. The speech, which will be livestreamed, will include “brief comments on domestic data developments since the November Monetary Policy Statement,” the central bank (RBNZ) said on its website. The official cash rate is 5.5% after an aggressive string of rate hikes aimed at cooling inflation and engineering and economic slowdown.Inflation is easing and some ec...
NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,751.04, down 2.14 points or 0.02%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Primary Sector

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick

Salmon farmer reaches the next regulatory hurdle.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
King Salmon expansion plan gets tick
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

More Economy

Job ads at lowest level in seven years
Economy

Job ads at lowest level in seven years

New job ads have dropped sharply on the back of an economic downturn and rising migration.

Staff reporters 11:45am
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
BNZ: QSBO to show economy 'struggling' to gain traction
Economy

BNZ: QSBO to show economy 'struggling' to gain traction

The survey is due out today.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Act's Simon Court pushes for easier access to overseas carbon credits
Economy

Act's Simon Court pushes for easier access to overseas carbon credits

But critic says bill would be a 'big step backwards'. 

Greg Hurrell 5:00am