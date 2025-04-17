Menu
RBNZ assistant governor Simone Robbers resigns

Leadership changes are afoot at the RBNZ. (Image: NZME)
John Anthony
Thu, 17 Apr 2025
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's assistant governor, Simone Robbers, has resigned just weeks after governor Adrian Orr abruptly left in March.Robbers, who is also general manager strategy, engagement and sustainability, will leave at the end of May after six years in the role, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) said on Thursday.RBNZ governor Christian Hawkesby said Robbers had made “an incredible contribution” to the RBNZ, growing and delivering a function that played a crucial role in achieving its mandate.“Simone’...
Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs

When the typhoon is in force, make money.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more

OTM this week: Which NZX50 director is buying up with Sharesies?

Victoria Young 5:00am
On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more
Travel

Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

He was in hot pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

The Washington Post 5:00am
Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

