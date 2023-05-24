Menu
RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%

NZD takes a tumble (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 24 May 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% and indicated it is done for now.“The committee agreed the level of interest rates is constraining spending and inflation pressure,” it said in a statement.It is “confident” that with interest rates remaining at a restrictive level for some time, consumer price inflation will return to within its target range of 1-3% per annum, while supporting maximum sustainable employment.According to the record of the meeting, the committee voted...
