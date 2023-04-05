Menu
RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says the central bank wanted to "fulfil its remit”. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand not only took a different tack than Australia and Canada, but it went harder than expected. The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 5.25% when it was widely expected to hike by 25 basis points. “Committee members observed that inflation is nevertheless still too high and persistent, and employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level,” according to the record of meeting.  Annual inflation was at 7.2% in the December quarter, well above...
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent
Policy

Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent

The broadcasting minister's merger may have been canned, but it seems he has new plans up his sleeve.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
Economy

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Spending had kept just above inflation but there had been a noticeable decline in card spending on 'big ticket' items.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:18pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes the official cash rate by surprise 50 basis points

The New Zealand dollar rallied sharply on the higher-than-expected hike.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
