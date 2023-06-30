Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession

RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession
(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
By Daniel Moss (Bloomberg Opinion) – Do central banks have to snuff out growth to do their job?The question isn’t a new one, but it’s about to get more attention. New Zealand, a tiny place with a big role in economic history because of its early deployment of inflation targets, has skidded into recession. More countries are bound to follow, with uncomfortable scrutiny falling on policymakers. Everyone wants inflation to come down. Few are impressed with the bill when it does.Monetary policy was, at the very least, pr...
The cruelty that lies behind the health equity adjuster
Opinion

Ian Powell: The cruelty that lies behind the health equity adjuster

It's a tool that will be used to deny the right of patients to the surgery they need.

Ian Powell 5:00am
Primary Sector

Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet

The "overly onerous FDA approval process" is a barrier. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Bid to remove US import tariffs on baby formula isn't a silver bullet
Finance

Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute

The dispute will go to a full hearing, but that's still some way off.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Peter Simunovich still embroiled in $450k loan dispute

More Economy

Business confidence bounces back
Economy

Business confidence bounces back

Confidence is up in June, but still in negative territory.

Victoria Young 29 Jun 2023
NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites
Finance

NZ bank margins stay high as recession bites

NZ banks continue to report historically high net interest margins.

Pattrick Smellie 29 Jun 2023
NZ expected to stumble from one recession into another
Economy

NZ expected to stumble from one recession into another

"The cost of halting the inflation dragon is becoming more evident," says BNZ.

Bloomberg 28 Jun 2023
Tightening labour market has workers more nervous
Economy

Tightening labour market has workers more nervous

Workers are thinking twice about how safe their jobs are.

Staff reporters 27 Jun 2023