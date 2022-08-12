See full details
Economy

RBNZ tipped to hike by 50bp – but what next?

ANZ Bank chief economist Sharon Zollner expects the OCR to potentially rise by as much as 50 basis points. (Image: ANZ)
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to lift rates by another 50 basis points to 3.00% on Wednesday, but the limelight will be on what happens next.ANZ Bank chief economist Sharon Zollner expected the central bank to strike a hawkish tone in both its choice of words and its forecast for the official cash rate (OCR).  “It seems likely the OCR track is going to be revised higher, and potentially by as much as 50 basis points,” she said. In the last monetary policy statement in May, the central bank indicated ra...

