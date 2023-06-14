Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Recession or no recession, it’s not looking flash

Recession or no recession, it’s not looking flash
Westpac Bank is forecasting the economy contracted 0.4% in the first quarter. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Regardless of whether New Zealand’s economy tipped into a technical recession in the second quarter, it’s cooling.The economy contracted 0.6% in the December quarter. If Stats NZ reports a second quarter of negative growth on Thursday for the March quarter that will be a technical recession.Economists, however, are split on which side of zero the number will fall.Economic momentum is “clearly slowing” on the back of the 525 basis points of hikes delivered by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since late 2021, said ANZ Bank....
Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...
Policy

Business of Government: advertising guidelines, proactive release stats and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils

Councils will have more power to block the planting of permanent pine forest plantations.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Govt pushes controversial land-use decisions on to councils
Finance

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 5:00am
China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens

More Economy

Net migration eases off in April
Economy

Net migration eases off in April

More New Zealanders are leaving, but the departures are outweighed by new arrivals.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023
Retail card spending falls 1.7% in May
Retail

Retail card spending falls 1.7% in May

Spending fell $113 million. 

Riley Kennedy 12 Jun 2023
A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope

Businesses are not doing as well as the treasury thought they were.

Cameron Bagrie 10 Jun 2023
Fonterra's milk price will put farmers under pressure
Primary Sector

Fonterra's milk price will put farmers under pressure

The forecast is at or below Rabobank’s estimation of average costs of production.

Rebecca Howard 09 Jun 2023