Reserve Bank board chair says it's open to an independent inquiry

The central bank would "welcome" an independent inquiry. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Rebecca Howard

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's board chair says it would be open to an independent inquiry after the National party labelled its review a “back-patting exercise”. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) said its "formulation and implementation of monetary policy over the last five years is consistent with the objectives set out in the remit”, in its first Review and Assessment of the Formulation and Implementation of Monetary Policy.It also signalled nine areas for improvement and said it had “already...