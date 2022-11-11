Menu
Reserve Bank board chair says it's open to an independent inquiry

The central bank would "welcome" an independent inquiry. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's board chair says it would be open to an independent inquiry after the National party labelled its review a “back-patting exercise”. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) said its "formulation and implementation of monetary policy over the last five years is consistent with the objectives set out in the remit”, in its first Review and Assessment of the Formulation and Implementation of Monetary Policy.It also signalled nine areas for improvement and said it had “already...
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Time for a quick brain teaser before your weekend begins. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

Primary Sector

MPs rubber-stamp Fonterra restructuring law

The select committee was unanimous in backing the law.

Riley Kennedy 10 Nov 2022
Aged-care ginger group gets personal with politicians

Aged Care Matters gives PM Jacinda Ardern and finance minister Grant Robertson a wake-up call.

Jenny Ruth 10 Nov 2022
RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10 Nov 2022
BNZ to access cheap funding

BNZ will use its full entitlement from the Reserve Bank's $28b funding-for-lending scheme.

Jenny Ruth 10 Nov 2022