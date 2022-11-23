Reserve Bank hikes OCR by 75bps, peak now seen at 5.5%

(Image: BusinessDesk)

Rebecca Howard

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by an unprecedented 75 basis points to 4.25% and its forecasts indicate there’s more to come. The central bank's forward-looking track now sees the OCR peaking at 5.5% in September 2023 versus a prior view of 4.1% in June 2023.“The committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level, and sooner than previously indicated, to ensure inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term,” it said. Increases of 50, 75 and 1...