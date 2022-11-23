Menu
Reserve Bank hikes OCR by 75bps, peak now seen at 5.5%

(Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by an unprecedented 75 basis points to 4.25% and its forecasts indicate there’s more to come. The central bank's forward-looking track now sees the OCR peaking at 5.5% in September 2023 versus a prior view of 4.1% in June 2023.“The committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level, and sooner than previously indicated, to ensure inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term,” it said. Increases of 50, 75 and 1...
Markets Free

Climate change weighing on Tower’s mind

The CEO says climate change is a “nice reminder” that people need insurance.

Ella Somers 2:46pm
Energy

Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's focus on oil and gas is damaging the wider sector.

Ian Llewellyn 2:15pm
Technology

Serko sees positive cashflow just around the corner

The company expects positive cashflow by the end of the March 2025 year.

Ben Moore 2:00pm

Finance

Term deposits to rise as FLP ends

The NZ economy could be facing a 100 basis point rate increase.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Finance

Good Spirits deal on the way, says chair

Good Spirits' annual meeting was told it struggled with covid-19's lockdowns and restrictions.

Riley Kennedy 22 Nov 2022
Economy

Import demand still strong

Strong import demand will add to the view that the Reserve Bank will hike interest rates by 75 basis points. 

Rebecca Howard 22 Nov 2022
Economy

Chatham farmers prepare for vessel stoppage

The Southern Tiare will be out of service for about three months.

Riley Kennedy 22 Nov 2022