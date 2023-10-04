Menu
Reserve Bank holds official cash rate steady at 5.5%

Ella Somers
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand today kept the official cash rate on hold at 5.5% and offered little in the way of forward guidance. "Interest rates are constraining economic activity and reducing inflationary pressure as required," the monetary policy committee said.It did, however, say that rates may have to remain higher for longer. "Interest rates may need to remain at a restrictive level for a more sustained period of time, to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1 to 3% target range and to support...
Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise
Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise

But will the official cash rate move after the election?

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Comvita predicts sweet profit after tax of more than $20m in 2025

Talent is going to be key if honey company is to hit targets.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:16pm
Game of retail: most businesses are facing a softer outlook

Listed retailers are getting whacked by the cost of living.

Ella Somers 4:03pm
‘Mixed bag’: Westpac on election's market impact

The bank doesn’t think the election will change the big-picture outlook.

Staff reporters 3:00pm
Times tight in Auckland as NZ spending growth slows

The largest city had the slowest spending growth this month.

Staff reporters 9:41am
ASB's new risk appetite for export lending

Pairing budding exporters with experts is intended to help ASB be a bolder lender.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am