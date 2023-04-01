Menu
Reserve Bank 'jawboning' must continue

Reserve Bank of New Zealand chief economist Paul Conway. (Image: NZME)
Warren Couillault
Sat, 01 Apr 2023
The past few weeks have been all about the global banking system and bank failures, with Credit Suisse's collapse the most spectacular. Having said that, fears about German colossus Deutsche Bank could negate the final part of that sentence. We’ve also had a few months now of slowing economies, including a surprising contraction here in NZ in the past quarter. Everywhere, we're starting to see layoffs as last year's sharp interest rate increases start to bite, including at global giants like Amazon, Microsoft and Met...
ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...
On the Money

ON THE MONEY: Bowker, Nashy, raising directors' fees, and more ...

Troy Bowker tells us what he really thinks of Stuart Nash.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Opinion

Tim Groser: UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy

The UK remains the fifth largest economy in the world and its consumers have provided a market for NZ for 150 years. 

Tim Groser 5:00am
UK joining CPTPP gives us a giant insurance policy
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

The potential new bridge costs more than some of the world's most expensive bridges – combined.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

‘Winter could expose a few more rocks’ – ANZ on business confidence
Economy

‘Winter could expose a few more rocks’ – ANZ on business confidence

Inflation indicators are inching lower at a “painfully” slow pace.

Ella Somers 30 Mar 2023
New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5
Economy

New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5

The Commerce Commission has issued guidelines on its approach to enforcing the new legislation.

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023
Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management
Finance

Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management

New Zealand is likely to have a “job-rich recession”. 

Jenny Ruth 29 Mar 2023
Cooking the Books podcast: why higher interest rates are causing banks to collapse
Economy Free

Cooking the Books podcast: why higher interest rates are causing banks to collapse

In today's episode, a banking expert discusses how safe savings are in New Zealand and Australia. 

Frances Cook 27 Mar 2023