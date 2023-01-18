Menu
Retail card spending declines and this time covid's not to blame

Something changed in December, when there was a steep decline in spending. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 18 Jan 2023
After eight consecutive months of increases, retail spending finally began to show the strain of higher interest rates and gloomy economic sentiment in December. The 2.5% decline in seasonally adjusted retail card spending was a big drop-off compared to the previous eight months, which saw steady month-on-month increases.Aside from a period of covid disruption, card spending increased every month throughout 2021 and 2022 as the economy defied expectations of a prolonged pandemic-induced recession, fuelled by money printing and record low i...
Markets Free Market close

Large growth stocks pull NZ market higher

Large growth stocks helped haul the market higher today.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Retail Exclusive

Police to check Let's Go Beverage's McLaren giveaway

An upstart alcohol company looking to give away a McLaren GT supercar may have breached NZ liquor laws.

Oliver Lewis 4:25pm
Finance

Retail card spending falls in December

It represented a $166m drop between November and December.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm

Economy

FMA appoints chief economist

Stuart Johnson is an economist and behavioural science expert, who starts in the newly created role in February.

Staff reporters 1:50pm
Finance

News in Brief

Westpac Bank sees more pain ahead for households

Westpac Bank is predicting more pain for households over the year ahead as inflation erodes spending power and borrowing costs push higher.“Conditions for borrowers are set to become a lot tougher over the coming year. Close to half of all fixed-term mortgages will come up for re...

Staff reporters 8:45am
Primary Sector

GDT index almost flat, dropping just 0.1%

The GDT Price Index decreased just 0.1% to US$3,393 (NZ$5,280) per metric tonne.

Riley Kennedy 8:40am