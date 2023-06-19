Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Services sector perks up in May

Services sector perks up in May
Catherine Beard says the manufacturing sector has remained in a tight band of contraction. (Image: BusinessNZ)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
The services sector renewed its growth tack in May after a lull during April with a performance of services index (PSI) rating of 53.3, up 3.2 points.That's still under the long-term average of 53.6 for the BNZ index, although BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said the uplift was welcomed following April's dip.All five components of the index were above 50 – regarded as a signal of expansion – led by stocks/inventories at 56.8, with new orders/business at 55.4. The employment measure was at 52.6, activity/sales at 52.0 an...
KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?
Infrastructure

KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?

A few months after it bought it, KiwiRail is looking to sell its freight-only ferry.

Oliver Lewis 4:21pm
Economy

NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen

The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%.

Rebecca Howard 1:39pm
NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen
Primary Sector

Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails