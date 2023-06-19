Menu
FMA issues warning about bogus interest rate site

The FMA's Paul Gregory said the website is harvesting user information for criminal gain. (Image: FMA)
Staff reporters
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) believes a fixed interest rate comparison site is "phony" and is harvesting users' personal information for criminals to sell fake investments.In its consumer warning, the financial products regulator said while the Compare Fixed Term Deposits website (CFTD) claims to offer consumers a way to compare all registered fixed-income investments in New Zealand, the site doesn't actually contain comparison information but rather asks users to provide personal details so a third party can contact...
KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?
Infrastructure

A few months after it bought it, KiwiRail is looking to sell its freight-only ferry.

Oliver Lewis 4:21pm
Economy

NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen

The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%.

Rebecca Howard 1:39pm
Primary Sector

Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
