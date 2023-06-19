Menu
Hotel operators 'significantly downgrade' Fifa event forecasts

Te Pae convention centre is acting as a drawcard for Christchurch. (Image: ChristchurchNZ)
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
Domestic and Australian spending are still underwriting tourism's recovery into autumn, though there is uncertainty about how winter receipts will turn out.The latest New Zealand hotel performance focus report by hotel and tourism consultancy firm Horwath HTL showed while revenue per available hotel room ticked up by 5% relative to May 2019, supply increases put room night demand at similar levels to those before the pandemic. Hotels, meanwhile, are reporting a 72% share of domestic room nights, which compares to 58% for May 2019 as in...
KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?
Infrastructure

A few months after it bought it, KiwiRail is looking to sell its freight-only ferry.

Oliver Lewis 4:21pm
Economy

NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen

The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%.

Rebecca Howard 1:39pm
Primary Sector

Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
