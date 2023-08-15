Menu
Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank

The REINZ house price index was a tad higher month on month in July. (Image: Depositphotos).
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
The housing market is showing signs of life but isn’t expected to ruffle any feathers at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.  The Real Estate Institute’s July house price index lifted 0.7% month-on-month after lifting 0.4% in June. The July House Price Index (HPI) was still down 6.9% on the year. July marks the fourth consecutive month where prices have either been flat or shifted higher, implying that the market reached its coolest point in the first quarter of the year and is now ticking higher, said ASB economist Nath...
Managed retreat compensation packages recommended
Infrastructure

Managed retreat compensation packages recommended

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 3:45pm
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 3:40pm
Climate change

Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat

Cross-party consensus is essential for a long-term approach. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time
Economy

Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time

It's at a new year low compared to the US dollar.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?
Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

 NZ on track to record a net inflow of around 90,000 migrants this year.

Jem Traylen 14 Aug 2023
NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year
Economy

NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year

Job ads for information and communications technology roles fell 39%.

Staff reporters 14 Aug 2023
The Reserve Bank will watch, worry and wait
Economy

The Reserve Bank will watch, worry and wait

No change expected in the OCR this week. 

Rebecca Howard 14 Aug 2023