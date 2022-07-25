See full details
Economy

Steel & Tube customers get a breather but price outlook murky

Jenny Ruth
Mon, 25 Jul 2022

The outlook for steel prices and related commodities is uncertain. (Image: Steel & Tube)
Steel & Tube’s customers got a bit of a breather in its last procurement update, although it was more along the lines of costs aren’t going up so fast and some are even going down, than any expectation of any material price decreases.Indeed, the fall in the New Zealand dollar alone is forcing prices higher, even as shipping costs and supply-chain congestion ease a little and China’s zero-covid policy and its resulting lockdowns ease demand for steel, iron oil, coal and other steel-related commodities.“The outbreak of...

