The RBNZ won't be spooked by the strong 2Q GDP

The economy is resilient but will it last? (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
Not everyone agrees that New Zealand’s strong economic growth in the June quarter will mean another rate hike. The economy grew 0.9% in the second quarter, keeping the country out of recession and exceeding expectations. Gross domestic product rose 3.2% in the year ended June 2023. A raft of economists immediately concluded that the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) would have to lift the official cash rate (OCR) beyond the current 5.5% to ensure that inflation is eventually tamed.Several said the October meeting is now “live&rdqu...
Markets

‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds

 CBL’s collapse in 2018 was one of NZ’s biggest corporate failures.

Victoria Young 9:00am
Media

Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

Murdoch will exit roles in November and be appointed chairman emeritus.

The Wall Street Journal 8:25am
Westpac index finds consumer confidence plummets further
Economy

A big concern for New Zealand households is the pressure on their finances.

Staff reporters 9:28am
EU's new carbon tax on ships a 'significant development'
Economy

A new emissions tax will apply to cargo and passenger vessels of more than 5,000 tonnes.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Recession no more: GDP bounces
Economy

Revisions cast doubt on whether there was a recession at all.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023
Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves
Economy

Higher dairy, forestry and meat exports helped drive growth.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023