The staple items fuelling food inflation

Food prices are up by more than 11% in the past 12 months. (Image: Getty)

Food prices rose by 11.3% in the past 12 months. That's a huge increase, above the overall rate of inflation, which is running closer to 7%.It was the biggest annual increase since April 1990, although increases have threatened to break that record a few times since – in 2001, 2008 and 2011.Before the establishment of an inflation-targeting central bank in 1989, double-digit food price inflation was the norm. Overall, inflation itself was also much higher during that period.Broad-basedWhile some types of food have increased in price m...