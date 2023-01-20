Menu
The staple items fuelling food inflation

Food prices are up by more than 11% in the past 12 months. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Food prices rose by 11.3% in the past 12 months. That's a huge increase, above the overall rate of inflation, which is running closer to 7%.It was the biggest annual increase since April 1990, although increases have threatened to break that record a few times since – in 2001, 2008 and 2011.Before the establishment of an inflation-targeting central bank in 1989, double-digit food price inflation was the norm. Overall, inflation itself was also much higher during that period.Broad-basedWhile some types of food have increased in price m...
Opinion

Linda Clark: A PM steps down: we allowed this to happen

After she spent years juggling motherhood and crises, the vitriol and the sacrifices became too much to bear.

Linda Clark 5:00am
Bloomberg

The highs and lows of Jacinda Ardern

Some of Ardern’s biggest achievements and some of the low points of her years in office.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Primary Sector

Buttergate rolls on, Westland gets a one-week extension

Ornua requested a preliminary injunction to stop Westland from using its trademark and packaging, pending a trial.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

Politics

Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Auckland chamber of commerce CEO Simon Bridges says NZ needs a PM who can inject confidence into the business sector. 

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 19 Jan 2023
Finance

Household wealth fell in Sept quarter even as savings rocketed

Net worth rose little in  the past 15 months.

Staff reporters 19 Jan 2023
Finance

Savor reports bumper boost in revenue

Hospitality group expects FY operating earnings to be tripple last year's.

Staff reporters 19 Jan 2023
News in Brief

Employment confidence drops in December quarter

The index fell 7.2 points in the past quarter.

Staff reporters 19 Jan 2023