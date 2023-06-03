Menu
There's no such thing as an 'unexpected disaster' any more

Climate change will likely keep delivering serial shocks, says the Productivity Commission. (Image: Getty)
Sat, 03 Jun 2023
The Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood was a one-in-250-year event. The one-in-a-century Cyclone Gabrielle followed weeks later. Two “unprecedented” events in such a short time send a strong signal that climate change will likely keep delivering serial shocks in the future, and New Zealand needs to learn and improve its responses. The Productivity Commission is looking at improving economic resilience for NZ firms, industries and communities in its current inquiry into the resilience of the NZ economy to supply chain...
