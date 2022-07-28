See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Economy

Tiwai Point smelter eyes future power arrangements

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 28 Jul 2022

Tiwai Point smelter eyes future power arrangements
New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter is looking towards its future beyond 2024. (Image: NZAS)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 28 Jul 2022
RELATED
New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) is investigating future power arrangements as it prepares for a future beyond 2024 when it was to have closed. The Rio Tinto-controlled smelter said it has started working with power companies to explore a future past the 2024 point when its existing contract with Meridian Energy ends. Meridian, whose Manapouri scheme was originally built to service the smelter, noted the statement and said it will engage with NZAS and expects to negotiate a new contract. “There is lots of work t...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 28, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 28 Jul 2022

Can you answer all 10 of today's questions correctly without cheating? 

Law & Regulation
Financial Markets Authority report says ethical fund disclosure is insufficient
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 28 Jul 2022

The regulator found some disclosure to be so vague as to be of almost no value whatsoever. 

Primary Sector
Govt pumps money into tech to reduce ag emissions
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 28 Jul 2022

The agriculture minister says we need innovative tools and technologies to help farmers reduce nitrogen fertiliser use on pastoral farms while maintaining production and profitability.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.