Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Trade Me: job applications jump 38%

Trade Me: job applications jump 38%
Trade Me's Patrick Cairns says the news will be "music to the ears of businesses". (Image: Trade Me)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 17 Jan 2023

Trainee reporter
funded through

TradeMe says job application numbers rose 38% in the December quarter, which will be great news for firms short of staff.Trade Me Jobs spokesperson Patrick Cairns said the uptick in the number of applications would be “music to the ears of businesses” that had been struggling to fill vacancies.The increase is the second quarter in a row that Trade Me Jobs application numbers climb, following a 9% year-on-year boost in the September period.“Following years of pandemic-fuelled uncertainty in the jobs market, things really turned...
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

Business confidence hit its lowest level in more than 50 years, with NZIER saying the data points to risks to economic growth. 

Rebecca Howard 11:03am
Listed Companies

Trade Window seeks $20m in new capital

TradeWindow needs $10 million a year to meet its cash burn.

Pattrick Smellie 9:45am

More Economy

Economy

NZIER data: business confidence falls off a cliff

Business confidence hit its lowest level in more than 50 years, with NZIER saying the data points to risks to economic growth. 

Rebecca Howard 11:03am
Primary Sector

Karaka yearling sale is back – properly

The Karaka Million this Saturday will serve as a curtain-raiser to this year's sales.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Economy

Welcome to 2023: what you need to know

Before you rush off to actually do some work, get informed with our ultimate 2023 outlook.

Victoria Young 16 Jan 2023
Economy

ANZ Bank says the official cash rate may not have to hit 5.75%

While the risks are to the downside, ANZ Bank says jobs and inflation data are key. 

Rebecca Howard 13 Jan 2023