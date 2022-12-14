Treasury chimes in with central bank, now expects recession

Caralee McLiesh. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The Treasury is now expecting an election year recession but still sees the books back in the black in the June 2025 fiscal year.The economic forecasts in the half-year fiscal and economic update are “set against a global slowdown in gross domestic product growth”, said Treasury secretary Caralee McLiesh.High inflation rates at home and abroad is also taking a toll.Trading partner growth is forecast to increase 2.1% in calendar 2023, and 1.5% in 2024, slowing from the respective budget update forecast of 3.2% and 2.9%.“Over th...