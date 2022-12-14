Menu
Treasury chimes in with central bank, now expects recession

Caralee McLiesh. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
The Treasury is now expecting an election year recession but still sees the books back in the black in the June 2025 fiscal year.The economic forecasts in the half-year fiscal and economic update are “set against a global slowdown in gross domestic product growth”, said Treasury secretary Caralee McLiesh.High inflation rates at home and abroad is also taking a toll.Trading partner growth is forecast to increase 2.1% in calendar 2023, and 1.5% in 2024, slowing from the respective budget update forecast of 3.2% and 2.9%.“Over th...
NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm

Moola liquidators trying to find buyer for loan book

The company went under despite a report finding net profit in the non-banking sector grew by 56.8% this year. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Inflation grinch stalks Christmas as food prices rise faster

Decreasing demand and cooling global commodity prices may slow inflation next year, bank economists say.

Greg Hurrell 13 Dec 2022
Pattrick Smellie: A massive change on immigration policy

After weeks of missteps, Labour's political radar has finally switched back on.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Dec 2022
Cameron Bagrie: Why we'll get lollies when we need a lentil diet

The half-year economic and fiscal update is about to land, and we could be eating all the wrong things.

Cameron Bagrie 13 Dec 2022